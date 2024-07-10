Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant’s bond had a beautiful transition from a professional collaboration to a romantic relationship. The acclaimed actor and the accomplished visual artist first met in 2009 and made their relationship official a decade later in 2019.

The couple surely likes to keep things private, as they rarely make public appearances together. One such situation arose recently as the two attended the MotoGP in Germany and looked as much in love as ever. As Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant continue to set couple goals, here is a look back at their relationship timeline so far.

2009: First Meeting

Reeves and Grant met at a dinner party in 2009 and bonded over their shared interest in art and literature. The two became friends, which led to their professional partnership.

2011: First Collaboration

Reeves published his poetry collection, Ode to Happiness, with illustrations by Grant in 2011. The visual artist later revealed that the book was supposed to be a private gift for Keanu as she collected his poetic text and added her illustrations to it as a surprise for the actor. However, their friends convinced them to publish the book.

2016: The Pair Collaborates Again

In 2016, the pair launched their second book, Shadows. The book featured Reeves’ pictures in various shadows, captured by Grant, while the description for the images was written by the actor himself.

2017: Business Venture

Reeves and Grant went from being friends and co-authors to business partners in 2017 as they established their publishing company, X Artists’ Books, which focuses on contemporary art and culture.

2019: The Relationship Becomes Official

After 10 years of friendship and collaboration, the couple made their relationship official in 2019. The two made their red carpet debut as a couple at a Gala event for the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles in May. The very next month, they walked hand-in-hand at the Saint Laurent Men’s spring-summer 2020 runway show in Malibu. Then in November, the couple once again appeared together, holding hands, at the 2019 LACMA Art+Film Gala in LA. A source later revealed that the couple had begun dating earlier that year, and Reeves was extremely happy and grateful to have Grant as his girlfriend.

2020: Grant Talks About the Relationship

The couple were spotted on a date in LA in February 2020, after which Grant finally addressed the relationship in an interview with Vogue, stating, “I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating. But the question I’ve been asking in all of this is: ‘What is the opportunity for good?’” Reeves and Grant reportedly lived together in Germany that year as the actor filmed for The Matrix Resurrections. At the time, Grant was seen visiting her man a number of times on the film’s sets.

2022: Another Red Carpet Appearance and Proposal Rumors

After keeping out of public sight for a long time, the couple finally made an appearance together at the MOCA Gala in Los Angeles in June 2022. Around the same time, an insider labeled them as ‘soulmates,’ revealing that Reeves could propose to Grant at any time. The proposal; however, hasn’t happened as of now.

2023: A Rare PDA Moment

Reeves called Grant his ‘honey’ in an interview in March 2023. Talking about when he had his ‘last moment of bliss,’ the John Wick actor replied, “A couple of days ago with my honey. We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together.” Four years after going public with their relationship, the couple had a rare PDA moment as they kissed on the red carpet of the MOCA Gala in April 2023.

Grant opened up about her relationship later that year, revealing how she and Reeves support each other. “What I love about Keanu and our exchange is that we’re pushing each other to build new roads,” she said, adding, “He’s such an inspiration to me. He’s so creative, he’s so kind. He works so hard.” In November 2023, the couple looked happy as they attended the LACMA Art+Film Gala, and held hands while posing at the event.

2024: The Art-Themed Appearances Continue

In April 2024, Reeves and Grant made their annual red carpet appearance at the MOCA Gala and kissed in front of the cameras, sending fans into a frenzy. Meanwhile, a source revealed that this is the most fun and positive relationship Reeves has ever been in, adding that Grant is very caring and travels with him to his film locations.

The couple went to another art-themed event together in May as they attended the Hammer Museum Gala in Los Angeles. In July, the two were seen having fun at the MotoGP Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix in Germany, where they waved the checkered flag together. During the event, Reeves, who is a motorcycle enthusiast, hopped on the front seat of a motorbike, with his lady love in the backseat.

