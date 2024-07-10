After over 20 years, Ridley Scott’s original Gladiator is returning to ancient Rome with the follow-up film and is all set to hit the big screens at the end of this year. The original Gladiator is considered to be one of the best action movies of all time and portrayed cinematic bloody fights in the Colosseum and was a massive success in 2000.

The highly-anticipated upcoming movie is stacked with a star-studded cast and its release date is set up against the musical drama Wicked. Read on for everything you need to know about Gladiator 2.

Gladiator 2 Release Date

The sequel to the original Gladiator will arrive in theaters on November 15, 2024.

Gladiator 2 Cast

Gladiator 2 will see a strong cast including the return of Connie Nielsen as Lucilla. In addition to her, Paul Mescal will star in the lead role of Lucius, Pedro Pascal as General Marcus Acacius, Joseph Quinn as Emperor Geta, and Fred Hechinger as Emperor Caracalla. Also, Denzel Washington will play a powerbroker named Macrinus alongside Lior Raz and Derek Jacobi.

In addition to directing, Scott is also producing the film with Michael Pruss, Doug Wick, and Lucy Fisher and the screenplay is by David Scarpa. The movie will be distributed by Paramount.

Gladiator 2 Plot

Gladiator 2 will follow grown-up Lucius living a peaceful life with his family in Numidia until General Marcus Acacius invades the city, forcing Lucius into slavery. Inspired by Russell Crowe’s Maximus, Lucius becomes a gladiator to challenge the rule of Emperors Caracalla and Geta. After his first encounter with Acacius in Numidia, Lucius returns to Rome as a gladiator, only to discover that his mother is in love with Acacius, as revealed in Vanity Fair.

Lucius appeared as a child in the 2000’s Gladiator and is the nephew of the late Commodus who murdered his father Marcus Aurelius to take the throne in the first movie. Lucius is also Marcus Aurelius’ grandson.

Additionally, in the first film, Maximus faced Commodus in the gladiator ring. Despite being fatally wounded, Maximus managed to kill the emperor before succumbing to his injuries and reuniting with his slain wife and son in the afterlife. Maximus saved Lucius and his mother, leaving a lasting impression on the young co-emperor of Rome. Lucilla sent her son to Numidia between the first and second films, creating a rift between them. When the second film occurs 20 years later, Lucius still doesn’t understand his mother’s decision.

