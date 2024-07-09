Fly Me to the Moon, starring Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson, will land in the theatres this Friday, but the Marvel star is leaving us stunned with her graceful fashion ahead of the release. Recently, the film’s premiere was held in New York City, where Johansson wore a chic ensemble to celebrate her upcoming romantic comedy. Scroll below for the deets.

The story follows the relationship between a marketing specialist and a NASA director during the 1960s Space Race. The specialist is brought in to fix NASA’s public image and stage a ‘back-up’ fake Moon landing. While Scarlett and Channing are the main leads, the supporting cast includes Jim Rash, Noah Robbins, Colin Woodell, Ray Romano, Woody Harrelson, and Joe Chrest.

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum looked fantastic in their respective outfits for the world premiere of Fly Me to the Moon, which was held at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City. The Black Widow star was accompanied by her husband, Colin Jost. According to People magazine, Johansson sported a custom Prada top and skirt in faille vichy with crystal embroidery trim.

The Marvel star paired the two-part outfit with silver leather sandals. She accessorized it with sparkling drop earrings and a silver bracelet. She tied her hair in a bun with a few loose strands framing her face. For the makeup, Scarlett opted for soft pink blush and rose lips. In this look, she looked like a breath of fresh air.

Scarlett Johansson at the world premiere of 'Fly Me to the Moon' pic.twitter.com/lmp6f25yYs — Best of Scarlett Johansson (@BestfScarlett) July 9, 2024

Scarlett Johansson attending the world premiere of 'Fly Me to the Moon' in New York City pic.twitter.com/r6DvLgadOr — Best of Scarlett Johansson (@BestfScarlett) July 8, 2024

Scarlett Johansson’s Fly Me to the Moon co-star Channing Tatum wore a two-piece navy blue pinstripe suit with black shoes. Meanwhile, ScarJo‘s husband, Colin Jost, wore a printed blue shirt underneath a blue suit. The pictures have been posted on social media platform X; check them out here:

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum at the premiere of 'Fly Me to the Moon' pic.twitter.com/gL9SjQdXpw — Best of Scarlett Johansson (@BestfScarlett) July 9, 2024

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost at the NYC premiere of ‘Fly Me To The Moon’ pic.twitter.com/GMHiwOKi6p — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) July 9, 2024

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum‘s romantic comedy Fly Me to the Moon will be released in theatres on July 12.

