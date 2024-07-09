Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding ceremonies have the entire nation hooked to their mobile screens, scrolling through social media and gawking at the glitz and glamour. The celebs are putting forward their best fashion for Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s son’s wedding festivities. The celebs nailed the traditional attires for Anant and Radhika’s Haldi ceremony – from Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan and even Salman Khan were decked up for the event.

The Ambanis are leaving no stone unturned to entertain their guests and make this the wedding of the year. They have brought in global singers to perform not only at the wedding festivities but also at the pre-wedding bashes. From Justin Bieber and Rihanna to Katy Perry and the Backstreet Boys, the party is in no mood to stop.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Haldi ceremony was held on Monday and was graced with Bollywood celebs, who mostly adorned attires going with the ceremony’s theme. Ananya Panday opted for a peach and golden Anarkali and accessorized with gold jewelry. The makeup was clean and minimal, as she looked very serene in her OOTD. Ananya’s good friend Sara Ali Khan wore a multi-colored lehenga and chunky necklace. She chose not to wear any earrings to avoid a crowded look. However, she wore golden bangles in one hand and carried a red purse with gold detailing.

Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, wore a yellow saree with a golden border and a long-sleeved blouse with a low-cut neckline and golden sequins. Her sister Khushi Kapoor wore an off-shoulder embellished sharara set. She paired it with a choker and earrings. Shanaya Kapoor opted for a teal colored lehenga with a beige blouse and gold jewelry. However, Ananya Panday, Khushi, and Shanaya changed into comfortable kurtis while playing Haldi in Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s ceremony. The Liger star posted before and after pics on her social media, and they were accompanied by a few others, including the infamous Orry.

Salman Khan was also dressed in a yellow kurta with black trousers for the Haldi event. Ranveer Singh was also in a yellow Pathani suit-type attire for the Haldi ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. He was covered in turmeric while flaunting his toned physique through his button-down kurta. Manushi Chhillar, Boney Kapoor, Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmarand, and others attended the ceremony. For the unversed, the celebrations took place in Antilla.

The much-awaited wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will take place on July 12.

