Margot Robbie created a phenomenon last year with her billion-dollar-earning movie Barbie. The actress left us open-mouthed with her fashion during the film’s promotion, and even besides that, she always puts her best fashion foot forward almost always. A few fashion faux pas are common. Today, the actress turned a year older. To commemorate the occasion, we are here with a throwback picture of Margot in an exquisite black ensemble.

With Barbie’s unparalleled success in 2023, despite clashing with Christopher Nolan, Margot became one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood. She was also a producer on the Greta Gerwig-helmed movie. Margot is one of the most talented actors of the present generation, who has been a part of many critically acclaimed and commercially successful movies.

At the Met Gala 2023, Margot Robbie wore a vintage one-shouldered gown for the red carpet event. Cindy Crawford previously wore it for Chanel’s spring/summer ’93 collection. The dress featured a sweetheart neckline with one-shouldered detailing and a drape feature on that one side. The outfit also featured a PVC cutout and gold chain at the waist.

The Barbie actress’s floor-length gown and flawless makeup looked stunning. Margot Robbie’s hairstyle, which was side-swept and featured bold curls, was vintage.

Margot Robbie opted for a nude makeup look for the event. The Babylon actress wore a sheer foundation with peachy blush on the cheeks and soft eye shadow on the mascara-laden eyes. She finished her look with nude brown lipstick and a little gloss on the top. For accessories, she wore a pair of dainty gold earrings.

Check out the pictures here:

On the work front, Margot Robbie appeared in the movie Asteroid City in 2023; following that, the actress shattered the box office with her film Barbie.

