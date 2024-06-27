Sonakshi Sinha got hitched to her beau Zaheer Iqbal recently in an intimate ceremony. The actress looked divine on her wedding day, and both the reception and the ceremony looked breathtaking. On Wednesday night, she and her husband Zaheer attended a dinner with their loved ones, where she sported a scarlet-hued dress. Needless to say, the Dabangg star made heads turn.

For the unversed, Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23 in her Bandra home. The videos and photographs have been circulating on social media and are adorable. She has been in the news lately for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Sonakshi played a character with grey shades.

Sonakshi Sinha’s outfit and makeup were on point for the dinner outing with her loved ones, accompanied by Zaheer Iqbal. Like all newlywed couples, the couple looked happy and glowing after their wedding. Zaheer looked dashing in a white shirt with floral prints paired with black trousers.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha sported a red number from the clothing brand Nouria. It was a red cotton satin blend co-ord set with three pieces of clothing. The bottom is a tie-up sarong skirt that can be tied up in various ways. Sona wore it with a twisted knot at the front while tying it in a bow at the back.

The upper half included a red full-sleeved shirt in the same color, which was tucked in. The outfit was complete with a waterfall jacket at the top. Sona was styled by Sanam Ratansi. For the accessories, the Heeramandi star was wearing chunky gold earrings, several finger rings, and an adjustable bracelet. The actress wore beige heels for footwear and completed the look with a Zara silver bag.

Sonakshi Sinha wore sheer foundation, winged liner, and nude blush for makeup. Lastly, she wore a neutral color lipstick. Her hair was tied up in a bun, with two locks framing her face. The co-ord set is available on the brand Nouria’s official site and costs Rs 18,999. The Heeramandi star looked elegant and gorgeous in that ensemble.

The dinner was attended by Sonakshi Sinha’s mother, Poonam Sinha, her close friend Huma Qureshi, and more. Check out the pictures here.

