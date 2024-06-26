Hailey Bieber has upped her fashion game since getting pregnant. From a sheer jumpsuit to a n*de bodycon maxi dress, Hailey has always inspired us with her fashion statements, but her maternity fashion is on a different level. We have assembled three of her recent looks, which are worth all the attention.

Hailey is married to pop sensation Justin Bieber and is a businesswoman herself. The supermodel owns a skincare line called Rhode Skin. She is also an active social media personality with millions of followers on Instagram.

Justin Bieber’s wife is a social media influencer whose strawberry glaze and latte makeup were trending on the internet. She is a busy woman, and having a baby won’t stop her from achieving her career goals! In the recent NYC spottings, Hailey Bieber looked stunning in her avant-garde outfits combined with that pregnancy glow. Let us take a look at her three trending looks below.

See-through lace jumpsuit –

We did a separate breakdown for this look, which you can read here. The supermodel made a bold choice with this one, sporting a translucent black see-through lace jumpsuit. Hailey elevated the look with an oversized leather long coat. She paired it with black heels and matching sunglasses. Her makeup and accessories were kept minimal, as she sported gold earrings and carried a black handbag. Hailey Bieber’s hair was a little messy and tied in a bun.

She sported neutral-colored lip shade topped with loads of gloss, her classic go-to makeup look. See the pictures here:

White Asymmetric Satin Dress-

On June 24, Hailey Bieber was spotted again with her husband, Justin Bieber. She wore a comfortable white satin mini dress with an asymmetric bottom cascaded into a train on one side. It had a turtleneck and cape sleeves. She paired her white outfit with matching heels, rectangular sunglasses, and a black bag.

Hailey accessorized her outfit with some gold jewelry, and for makeup, she went for sheer foundation, neutral peach glossy lips, and a Dewey foundation base. Her hair was tied in a sleek bun as she posed, flaunting her growing baby bump. Here are the pictures of her second look –

Hailey Bieber is literally GLOWING during her pregnancy. The kind of beauty men used to go to war over 🫣🔥 pic.twitter.com/znsdrMRy2f — c (@doin2much_) June 24, 2024

N*de Colored Bodycon Maxi

This has to be the highlight of this compilation of Hailey’s maternity glam looks. The n*de toned tight-fitting bodycon maxi dress from LaQuan Smith was paired with an oversized blazer and carried a tan handbag. The dress featured ruched detailing around the bump, which looked really stylish.

Hailey Bieber accessorized the outfit with a pair of sunglasses and some dainty gold jewelry. Her hair was once again tied in a sleek bun. She wore coral blush on a sheer foundation base and brown lip shade topped with ample gloss for makeup. Here is it:

OMG HAILEY BIEBER THE WOMAN THAT YOU ARE!!! pic.twitter.com/cLDeCbWBQY — ℳ. (@verscevision) June 24, 2024

