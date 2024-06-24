Sonakshi Sinha's Banarasi Saree For Wedding Reception Costs 47% Cheaper Than Anushka Sharma's Sabyasachi Fit For Her Special Day & We'd Say It's A Steal Deal!

Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding is the stuff made of fairytales. After seven years of dating, the Heeramani actress tied the knot with Zaheer Iqbal. Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding outfit sarees have been the talk of the town, from her ivory vintage saree to the red Banarasi brocade silk piece. Sonakshi Sinha is the perfect bridal inspiration for girls who want to keep it classic for their big day. Sinha’s look was compared to Anushka Sharma’s Delhi wedding reception look because the styling of the two Banarasi sarees was very similar. But there is a huge difference in the price point. Sonakshi’s look is actually affordable for any bride-to-be who wants to recreate the Bollywood diva look!

Both Anushka Sharma and Sonakshi Sinha chose elegance and traditional Banarasi sarees for their big days. While their looks might be similar, both of them looked stunning. Anushka Sharma’s pastel wedding ensemble from the same set a national trend for brides. Not only that but numerous actresses and brides have frequently imitated her regal reception look in a Sabyasachi saree at different points in time. Sonakshi Sinha recalled Anushka’s era when she wore a royal red ensemble to her wedding reception.

Sonakshi Sinha wore a red-hued Banarasi silk brocade saree with a simple blouse in the same hue for her first appearance at the reception. The newlywed completed her appearance with a dramatic bridal set and glam makeup, including strong eyelashes, highlighted and blushed cheeks, and delicately pink lips.

Sinha wore a red saree custom-made for her by the homegrown brand Raw Mango. Apparently, the saree is priced quite steeply, especially when compared to other Bollywood actresses’ lehengas that cost over 20 Lakhs. The Dabangg actress’s saree cost Rs. 79,800, as listed on Raw Mango’s site. The look that it has been most compared to, Anushka Sharma’s Sabyasachi red saree, costs over Rs. 1.5 Lakh, as reported by other customers. The difference between the two pieces is a staggering 47%.

Returning to Anushka Sharma’s look, she was stunning in a red Banarasi saree from the renowned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee collection. Her saree had wide zardosi embellishments added sleekly, along with golden motifs. She accessorized it with a chic necklace, matching earrings, red bangles, and a basic red blouse.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Day-Time Wedding Saree

Fans were also boosted by the saree Sonakshi Sinha wore for her civil marriage ceremony with Zaheer Iqbal.

Sonakshi Sinha looked stunning in a stylish saree with floral embroidery for the civil ceremony held at her residence. She accessorized her look with a basic striped blouse and looked stunning. She accessorized her ensemble with a stack of bangles, matching stud earrings, and a necklace set with priceless gemstones and pearl drops.

Sonakshi was also spotted wearing two gold bangles in her left hand. The bride chose dewy makeup, including a bindi, pink rosy lips, and softly blushed and highlighted cheeks to finish her appearance. She was also spotted showing off her bun hairstyle adorned with white roses. According to News18, Sonakshi’s wedding saree and necklace belonged to her mother, Poonam Sinha, and she wore her mother’s wedding attire as an homage to her. Sonakshi looked stunning for her intimate little wedding ceremony with Zaheer Iqbal.

