The rumors were indeed true! There were rifts between Sonakshi Sinha and her family as she was gearing up for her wedding with her long-time boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal. But her father, Shatrughan Sinha, has finally addressed the claims and confirmed he will participate in the upcoming celebrations. Scroll below for all the details!

Initially, it seemed more like tabloid rumors, as Shatrughan said he wasn’t aware of the upcoming wedding but would happily dance at her baraat if the news was true. Fans eventually noticed that her mother, Poonam, and brother, Luv Sinha, had unfollowed her on Instagram. While the invite went viral, it was evident that there was some kind of ‘stress’ between the family.

In a new interview with Times Now, Shatrughan Sinha finally came clean about Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding. He claimed the media had given too much attention to their family wedding, which was supposed to be a private affair. Contrary to his old remark and son Luv Sinha‘s claims that he is not involved in the preparations, the veteran star claims nobody from his family said anything about a marriage.

Shatrughan Sinha also admitted that there were rifts with Sonakshi Sinha, adding, “Pre-wedding conflicts are also common. We are all okay now. Whatever stress there was has been sorted out. Yes, my wife and I are very much a part of the celebrations on June 23.”

Meanwhile, the pre-wedding festivities have already begun. Pictures of the bachelorette party were recently shared online. Huma Qureshi joined Sonakshi for her special night. This was followed by a dinner at Zaheer Iqbal’s house.

One can also see Sonakshi Sinha’s house, Ramayana, all decked up ahead of her big day. Pictures from their mehendi ceremony have also surfaced on the internet.

We wish Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal the best time on their special day!

