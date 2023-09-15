Actress Huma Qureshi, who is known for films such as ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Badlapur’, ‘Monica, O My Darling’ and her streaming series ‘Maharani’, has turned author with her debut fantasy novel, ‘Zeba: An Accidental Superhero’.

The actress weaves a tale that combines magic, wonder, and intense passion in the book. It is a story of heroism, transformation, and the indomitable human spirit in the face of adversity.

Talking about her novel, Huma said: “I’ve learned that accepting who you are, with all your quirks and uniqueness, is the most empowering journey one can embark on. We live in a world that needs diversity, and every individual’s story is a piece of that beautiful mosaic.”

The actress further mentioned: “Stories of fierce women are not just the need of the hour, they are the timeless tales that inspire generations, reminding us that strength and resilience know no boundaries. We need these stories to remind ourselves that we, too, can be the heroes of our own lives. This novel is deeply personal and it puts out there the rawest, most unfiltered version of me.”

Huma’s journey is an intriguing one as an outsider in Indian cinema. Her journey from Delhi to the pinnacle of the film industry is a source of inspiration for many outsiders hoping to live their big Bollywood dream.

The book will hit the stands this year in December.

The actress also shared the news with her followers on her Instagram as she shared a picture of herself with the book cover.

Huma wrote in the caption: “Finally the cat is out of the bag !! Super excited to share the announcement of my debut novel : ‘Zeba – An Accidental Superhero’. Been working on this for the past 2 years and everyone around me knows how much this means to me. Book out in Dec 2023”.

