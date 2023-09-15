After taking the box office by storm worldwide, Shah Rukh Khan’s recently released film Jawan has already been pronounced hit by one and all. Co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra and others, it also sees Deepika Padukone in a cameo appearance. After entering 300 crore club within a week of its release, the makers recently celebrated the historic success of Jawan at a press conference.

This evening, SRK, along with his leading Deepika, Sanya and others, recently arrived for an event, videos of which have surfaced and already taken the web by storm. At the same event, director Atlee has made an interesting revelation. Scroll down for details.

At the successful press conference of Jawan, director Atlee revealed that Shah Rukh Khan green-lit a 300 crore film when not even 30-40 crore films were not working. The story goes back to COVID times when he narrated the whole story to the team on Zoom, and they gave a quick nod. Here’s what he said.

Speaking at the event, Atlee revealed, “I narrated the film on a Zoom call during Covid times. I know theatrical footfall was going down and people were not ready to greenlight even a 30-40 crore film. I know because I am also a producer. But sir [Shah Rukh Khan] greenlighted a Rs 300 cr film when everyone was skeptical. But we didn’t stop at Rs 300 cr. We went more. We made a blockbuster in three days and now, we are flying.”

Meanwhile, at the same event, Deepika Padukone also revealed that she was fooled and conned into getting her the cameo role in the film.

For the unversed, Jawan was the highest opener film in the history of Bollywood as it collected Rs 75 crore and has earned Rs 388.72 crore until now.

