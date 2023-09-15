Kangana Ranaut is one actress who has never thought twice before speaking her mind. However, ever since she started on a mission to eliminate Nepotism from the industry, she gradually started getting picked by the internet for unnecessary bickering at times. Some reasoned that the cancel culture and made her bitter while others argue that she has become another privileged one, taking on others’ privilege and somehow standing at the losing end.

However, there was once a time when the actress actually made sure to clap for her contemporaries. This was way before she started clapping at them. The transition was brutal, and the internet could not believe what they saw in this video.

The clip was shared by an Instagram account, ijjatsejeeneka and mentions that it belongs to a time when Raazi was released and Alia was winning accolades for it. The actress can be seen saying, “Unko main bahut bahut badhaai dungi. She is the crown queen, undisputed queen, most definitely. It’s Alia’s world and we are just living in it.”

Listening to Kangana Ranaut praising Alia Bhatt for her film Raazi came as a shocker for some, and netizens started giving mixed reactions to the video. Some took sarcastic digs while others could not digest the applaud. A user wrote, “damn she is so confused!” Another dig read, “Once upon a time kangana made some sense.” Some could not decide if the Manikarnika actress was being sarcastic. A user wrote, “I don’t understand if she is been sarcastic or actually …. Nice” Another comment read, “She can easily play a naagin on screen.. Already itna zeher bhara hai.”

A user commented, “Yeh kabhi kabhi sach bhi bolti hai.” However, some defended her in the comments section. A user wrote, “See how she supported them be it deepika or alia or any Actress but then she didn’t get reciprocated the same why no wonder she hates them.” Another comment read, “This is how a queen praises others’craft, not like someone else who ignores her hard work and the movies.” A user wrote, “Kangana in parallel universe.” Another comment read, “Kangana was such a sweetu but this toxic industry destroyed her kindness.”

A fan even thought of the unthinkable and commented, “Manifesting Kangana Ranaut X Alia Bhatt in future.”

You can see the video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P.H.A.T (@ijjatsejeeneka)

Well, what are your thoughts about a film starring Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt? Let us know in the comment section below.

