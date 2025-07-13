Netflix wrapped Squid Game Season 3 with a finale full of layered choices and the Front Man’s final moves were no exception. After Gi-hun gave up his life to protect Jun-hee’s baby, the island got cleared out and the Front Man stepped in, collecting the child and later handing her over, along with the prize money, to his brother Jun-ho. However, that was not the end of the show as he flew to Los Angeles and ensured Gi-hun’s daughter, Ga-yeong, received what remained of her father’s fortune.

INHO TAKING GIHUN’S BELONGINGS TO HIS DAUGHTER.???? DUDE😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/NALkH44PWX — dy ⋆ ane lover ! (@MandyurMoon) June 27, 2025

Why Did The Front Man Give Gi-Hun’s Fortune To Ga-Yeong?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, there is no single answer to why the Front Man did this. His actions could be read as kindness or as part of a cold pattern. On one side, it looks like something a person with a flicker of humanity might do, a man changed slightly by Gi-hun. But at the same time, he stuck to the Game’s rules, where everything had to be neat, settled, and fair, like he was still following an invisible manual.

What makes it more striking is that he did not send the money anonymously. He went in person, stood before Ga-yeong, and handed it over. That personal touch, which was quiet and deliberate, hints at something deeper. Maybe it was the front man’s guilt, or perhaps it was a final nod to Gi-hun. It can even well be a calculated seed for the Game’s future.

tho i love how it was none other than inho to board the plane to LA, visit gihun’s daughter and give her the closure her father died before he get the chance to. gihun never could, but inho did on behalf of him as he too had a family he never returned to due to it being too late pic.twitter.com/Y5ng1NQlSy — 🪩⏳🕊️💌 (@3sadvirgins) June 27, 2025

Lee Byung-Hun Explains The Hidden Meaning Of Squid Game Season 3’s Ending

Lee Byung-hun, who plays the Front Man, has hinted that this ending was made to feel uncertain on purpose. The team behind the show wanted people to think, guess, and argue about it, and they succeeded. This ending did not focus on closure but on keeping the door cracked open.

“I asked that exact question to the director when we were filming — and he responded by asking me the same question. So we ended up talking a lot about this scene — what is he feeling at that point, and what should my headspace be while I’m trying to bring the scene to life?” he said.

Byung-hun added, “At the end of the day, I would have to say it’s closer to the latter. He’s had a little bit of humanity restored and he’s offering what Gi-hun left behind with a little sliver of the goodness that’s left in his heart.”

Despite all that has happened, the Front Man still kept the Game alive until the very end, so anyone who is trying to paint him as redeemed might struggle. Unlike other characters who stepped up to protect, he stayed inside the system, and whatever goodness was left in him came tied with rules and rituals.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Squid Game Season 3 Fan Theory: Is Lee Jung-Jae’s Player 456 Or Seong Gi-Hun Alive?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News