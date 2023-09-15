Mumbai is bidding adieu to its iconic double-decker red bus services, as per an official statement from the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST). Ready or not, Mumbaikars are now waving a heartfelt goodbye to red buses that were operational for over 80 years in the city.

Mumbai, being the heart of Indian cinema, has served as the primary location for many films, and these double-decker buses running off the streets always portrayed a touristic image of the city of dreams, perfectly encapsulating the charm that Bollywood aims to offer. As the vehicles’ services gear to close the curtains today, we are revisiting how significant red buses have been in Bollywood to paint the image of Mumbai.

Mohra

Mohra featuring Suneil Shetty and Akshay Kumar was one of the most critically acclaimed films of Bollywood in the 90s. The film revolves around an agonized young man who takes it upon himself to serve justice when the judiciary fails. One of the key sequences of the film between ex-convict Vishal Bhardwaj (Suneil Shetty) and inspector Amar Saxena (Akshay Kumar) is shot inside the double-decker bus in which the two are seen having an intense face-off.

Taare Zameen Par

We all fell in love with Darsheel Safari’s honest and raw portrayal of Ishaan Awasthi in Taare Zameen Par. The film follows an eight-year-old with dyslexia who faces the wrath of his father over poor grades. After he is forced to go to a boarding school, he becomes acquainted with art teacher Ram Shankar Nikumbh (Aamir Khan) who brings much-needed meaning to his life. In one of the scenes of the film, we see Ishaan feeling liberated for the first time in forever when the winds hit his face via the window of a double-decker bus.

Shaan

The iconic song Jaanu Meri Jaan featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Parveen Babi, and Bindiya Goswami from the film Shaan is filmed around a double-decker bus. The peppy song abbreviates the feeling of young love with two carefree couples professing their undying love to each other while promising each other a lifetime and letting the entire ‘Hindustaan’ know about the same.

Nayak

Anil Kapoor made us all root for him when he became the ‘ek din ka pradhan mantri in the 2001 film Nayak: The Real Hero, also featuring Amreesh Puri and Rani Mukherjee in key roles. One of the action-packed sequences of the film featured Anil Kapoor sandwiched between two double-decker buses as he climbs up to the roof to take on the goons. The scene was set against the backdrop of Marine Drive and was shot on a Sunday.

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron

A cult classic that every movie buff admires, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron follows two amateur photographers who are employed by a newspaper editor to expose the scandalous activities of the rich. Ensembling an impeccable cast including Om Puri, Naseeruddin Shah, Satish Shah, Pankaj Kapur, and others, the film had many scenes shot atop the double-decker buses in Mumbai.

