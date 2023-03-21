Suniel Shetty is one of those actors who is ageing like fine wine. He can give any actor in Bollywood a run for his money regarding fitness. While the superstar never went off the radar, he has not appeared as a leading actor in any movie lately. But that’s about to change. His upcoming series, Hunter – Tootega Nahi Todega, will release on AmazonMiniTv on March 22. The actor recently opened up about returning as an action hero and what went wrong with him professionally earlier. Scroll on to learn more.

In the last 30 years, Suniel has acted in over 100 movies. From action and romance to comedy and thriller, the versatile actor has impressed his fans across all genres. He stopped doing mainstream films frequently in the late 2000s and occasionally appeared in movies like Main Hoon Na.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hunter – Tootega Nahi Totega is an action series starring Suniel Shetty along with Barkha Bisht, Esha Deol, and Rahul Dev. While talking to India Today recently, the actor spoke about returning to the action genre and donning a police officer’s role in the show. When asked if he would be comfortable doing action sequences, he said, “Yes for sure. But at the same time, I had messed up somewhere and that’s why they (people) forgot me for a while. Probably my content wasn’t good enough and that’s why it was a challenge for me to take it up again. I am not the same age and I don’t have the same energy. Things have changed.”

Suniel Shetty said that while he may not be as fit as his younger self, he’s smarter. He now understands his character and the nuances of the scenes better. “So, can I keep up with that Suniel Shetty of yesteryears, is the question that I asked myself. I may not be as fit or as agile, but I am much smarter than that Suniel Shetty was. I have understood the characters better. I have played my character (in Hunter) with a lot more swag than I would ever have when I was younger. I have understood the character much more.”

While talking about his performance, Suniel Shetty said he knew where to hold back and when to go all in. He added that he balanced the action and acting quite well in the show. “I doubt very much that people will miss the kind of action because I have done it with 100 per cent honesty and intensity. Hopefully, that should come through,” he concluded.

We’re pretty sure Suneil will nail his role in Hunter – Tootega Nahi Todega as he always does.

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Rani Mukerji Recalled Not Being A ‘Heroine’ Material & Feeling Insecure Initially: “I’m Quite Short In Height, My Voice Is Not Heroine-Friendly…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News