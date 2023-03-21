Bollywood starlet Rani Mukerji is one of the most confident actresses we have in the industry but that was not the case always. The Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway star once shared how she thought she would not be a right fit in the movie business as she was a bit concerned about her physical attributes.

The 45-year-old actress made her Bollywood debut with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat in 1997 and then went on to act in some of the biggest hits like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Veer-Zaara, Bunty Aur Babli, Saathiya and Mardaani among others. However, before she made up her mind of doing movies, Rani felt she was actually the opposite of a heroine. For the unversed, it was Rani’s mother’s idea to make her act in movies. Read on to know the scoop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A report in Hindustan Times revealed how during an interview with another publication in 2021 Rani stated, “I never thought I fit into the heroine category in the typical sense. I am actually the opposite of a heroine” adding, “I am quite short in height, my voice is not heroine-friendly, the complexion of my skin is wheatish.” Rani further stated, “I think when I started, I never believed I could be an actor” recalling, “I grew up watching Sridevi, Juhi, Madhuri and Rekha ji, who were these screen goddesses and I never imagined myself up there with them.”

Rani Mukerji also claimed how she interacted with many stalwarts from the industry including Kamal Haasan who told her, “you can’t measure your success by the height of your physical standing, but by the heights of how much you can grow professionally.” The actress concluded, “So I sort of broke all those stereotypical conventions that an actress was put into in my initial days of Bollywood journey.”

In the initial days, Rani was also directed by her father Ram Mukerji in the Bengali film Biyer Phool. The skilled actress shot to fame with her 1998 flick Ghulam starring Aamir Khan in lead. She is currently basking in the success of her new film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, directed by Ashima Chibber.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Shakun Batra Addresses Negativity Around Deepika Padukone Led Gehraiyaan: “It Surprised People In Not Such A Good Way”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News