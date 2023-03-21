Kangana Ranaut is quite active on social media. The actress never leaves a chance to put out her opinions & also keeps reacting to others’ posts as well. Recently, she shared a few throwback pictures on her Instagram account from her college days & revealed that one day she might teach acting & filmmaking. Scroll below to read the details!

Kangana enjoys a massive fan following & her fans adore the actress for her phenomenal work craft. She is known for her bold statements & fierce attitude. When it comes to interacting with her admirers, the Queen of Bollywood never misses a chance to treat them with some of her unseen pictures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram account and shared several throwback pictures from her college days & also shared an interesting story. In the first picture, the actress can be seen wearing blue off-shoulder dress and wrote, “This was my first day in Chandigarh DAV hostel and my Principal Ms. Sachdeva maam noticed me because of my dress, she called and asked, ‘yeh dress kahan se li?’ I said, “Maine design ki and village tailor ne banayi, she smiled and hugged me and said you will become an actress one day.”

The actress shared two more pictures and revealed that her teacher honoured her with the pride of DAV after she got the films. Kangana said that her principal visited Mumbai several times. The actress recalled how her teacher always used to kiss her forehead and tell her the same blue top story every time they met. In fact, Kangana called her teacher a blessing.

In the last picture, Kangana Ranaut wrote that she eternally admire her principal and she wants to become like her & she might teach acting & filmmaking in the future.“Dr. Sachdeva was awarded as the best principal by the President of India … she has got many awards and honors, maam has retired now, we were so fortunate to have her …Someday, I want to teach acting and filmmaking and be like maam.”

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for her next much-anticipated film, Emergency, which will also star Anupam Kher.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Makes Shocking Claim That The Entire ‘Film Mafia’ Tried To Put Her Behind The Bars Over A Love Affair

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News