Om Raut’s directorial Adipurush is about a spin-off from the epic tale of Ramayan starring Prabhas as Ram, Saif Ali Khan as Ravana and Kriti Sanon as Janaki. However, ever since the teaser of the film was released, it received massive backlash from the audience for its poor VFX and ill-portrayal of the characters. However, now reports are rife that their promotional campaigns will begin targeting the auspicious’ Ram Navami’. Keep scrolling to read further.

The makers of Adipurush took a long break from all the promotions ever since the backlash as they wanted to improve their VFX and visuals of the film. However, as the movie’s big release date is nearing, fans have been enquiring about the updates on the film. And now, we have the update.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, a close source to the development revealed, “Adipurush celebrates the victory of good over evil. It’s a retelling of the Indian epic – Ramayana – and what better day than Ram Navami to kick off their promotional campaign? It works in progress on a brand-new asset led by Prabhas and the team is committed to launching it on March 30, 2023.”

Going further in the conversation, the insider added, “The asset will be in sync with the occasion of lord Ram’s birth.” For the unversed, the trailer won’t be released this month but in May to keep the hype maintained until its release date, which is June 16, 2023.

Earlier, when Kriti Sanon was promoting her last film Bhediya, the actress had addressed all the rumours and negative lashes Adipurush faced due to the poor VFX in a media conversation. And as per a report in Hindustan Times, an excerpt of what she had shared, “A one minute 35-second teaser came out. There is a lot more to the film that he (Om) needs to work upon, and needs time. We all want to give it the best shot because this is an opportunity to get our history, to get our religion globally out there. It is a story that we all are proud of, so it needs to be done in the best possible way. And I think he is going to give it all the talent that it needs, and all the effort it needs because the heart and the soul are in the right place.”

Well, are you excited to see what Om Raut had brought to the tables for Adipurush after the backlash? Let us know in the comments.

