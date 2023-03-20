Chiranjeevi’s niece Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda’s wedding in 2020 was one of the biggest star-studded affairs in the South film industry. The wedding took place in Udaipur and saw a number of Tollywood stars showering the couple with love. While it has been only a little over two years since their wedding, there is reportedly some trouble in their paradise. Recently, the couple fueled their separation rumours as they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

After dating for some time, Niharika and Chaitanya got engaged in a private ceremony in August 2020 in the presence of their family and friends. In December, they had their pre-wedding ceremonies and nuptials in Udaivilas Fort, Udaipur.

The couple’s star-studded wedding was attended by Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Varun Tej Konidela, Pawan Kalyan and several other personalities from the South film industry. From a glamorous sangeet to dreamy pheras, the wedding grabbed the eyes of all. Over the past few months, reports around Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya’s separation have been making rounds. Several news outlets have claimed the two are currently heading to divorce over two years after their grand wedding.

Now, on Sunday, the couple fueled the rumours as they unfollowed each other on Instagram. In the present time, it is undoubtedly a big step toward separation. Moreover, Chaitanya has deleted all the pictures from their wedding from his IG handle, but they are still there on Niharika Konidela’s profile. Amid the rumours, the couple has remained tight-lipped and are yet to respond to them.

On the work front, Niharika Konidela has worked in several Telugu films, including Oka Manasu and Happy Wedding. On the other hand, Chaitanya is an alumnus of BITS Pilani and the Indian School of Business (ISB). He is currently working as a Business Strategist in a leading company in Hyderabad and is also fond of photography, as per his Instagram handle.

