RRR has become a pride of India as the film has created history by bagging an Oscar. It won a trophy for the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ composed by MM Keeravani and written by Chandrabose. We all saw how the entire team was elated and jumping with joy when the song scored a victory. Now, the latest we hear is that SS Rajamouli had spent a lot on buying tickets to attend the Oscars 2023. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, as per the rules of the Academy Awards, only a nominated person and his/her one family member is provided with free passes. As per this rule, the free entry was only restricted to MM Keeravani and Chandrabose along with their one family member each. So, technically the remaining members- SS Rajamouli, Rama Rajamouli (SSR’s wife), Karthikeya (SSR’s son) and his wife, Ram Charan, Upasana (Charan’s wife) and Jr NTR bought tickets for the awards night.

As per the report on siasat.com, SS Rajamouli paid a hefty amount to get passes for the Oscars 2023. He paid for his family, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and his wife. It is learnt that the per person rate was approx 20.6 lakhs, which means the RRR director spent a colossal sum of approx 1.44 crores to make his team a part of a historic night.

That’s a huge amount but it was worth every penny for RRR director SS Rajamouli and other members who attended it!

Meanwhile, flying back to India after the Oscars, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana in tow, landed to a hero’s welcome at the New Delhi airport yesterday morning. Talking to the media, Ram said, “It’s not our song. ‘Naatu Naatu’ is the nation’s song. Your love has taken it to the Oscars and given it a chance to win there.”

