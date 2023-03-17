Flying back to India after the Oscars where Naatu Naatu from ‘RRR’ marked a historic win in the Best Original Song category, actor Ram Charan, and wife Upasana in tow, landed to a hero’s welcome at the New Delhi airport on Friday morning.

The couple who are expecting their first child soon, were welcomed enthusiastically by the waiting swarm of fans and media personnel.

Even as they were mobbed by the waiting crowd, Ram Charan carefully steered his wife to the waiting vehicle.

Before leaving the airport, Ram spent a few moments with the waiting media teams. Watched by his doting wife, the actor painstakingly answered media’s questions in Hindi.

“It’s not our song. Naatu Naatu is the nation’s song. Your love has taken it to the Oscars and given it a chance to win there,” Ram Charan said.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR saw Ram Charan and Jr NTR play the roles of two freedom fighters. The movie also had Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in supporting roles. Music composer MM Keeravaani accepted the Oscar award and said, “Thank you Academy. I grew up listening to the carpenter here I am at the Oscars. There was only one wish on my mind… So was Rajamouli’s and my family… ‘RRR’, pride of every Indian. Thank you.”

