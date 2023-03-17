After the colossal failure of Radhe Shyam, fans are waiting for Prabhas to make a smashing comeback on the big screen. His upcoming pan-India biggies – Salaar and Project K – look perfect as his comeback vehicle. A huge buzz and curiosity could be sensed about these two films. Owing to that, the makers have reportedly gone overboard in quoting the share ratio in Telugu states. Keep reading to know more!

Post Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, the actor hasn’t witnessed any resounding box office success. His Saaho did well but it wasn’t huge compared to mammoth expectations and expenses. His last release, Radhe Shyam tanked miserably and incurred heavy losses and became one of the biggest disasters in recent times. Now, all hopes are on Salaar, Project K, Adipurush and other upcoming films.

Coming back to the point, the report in Track Tollywood states that the makers of Prabhas’ Salaar and Project K are quoting a share ratio of over 200 crores just for just Telugu states. This is really huge as only SS Rajamouli’s RRR has earned over 200 crores share in Telugu states. Considering all the buzz and the actor’s star power, the makers are confident about the earth-shattering numbers at the box office.

Meanwhile, recently it was learnt that Prabhas had changed a strategy for his upcoming film with Maruthi, which is tentatively titled Raja Deluxe. To avoid pushing its budget out of the limit and help in generating maximum profits for the film, the actor will not charge a single rupee as his salary. Instead, he’ll be taking a share in profits. As a result, the budget is reportedly restricted to well under 100 crores.

