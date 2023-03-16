Over the years, Indian cinema has consistently developed new concepts in a variety of genres. Actors strive to give their all and advance in their careers by delivering box office smashes. People adore watching their favourite actors and actresses in their favourite films. Indian movies have depicted everything, from overly dramatic mothers to oppressive housewives.

Another month, another collection of intriguing new releases. Star-studded entertainments will be seen in April. A couple of the most eagerly awaited theatrical premieres include August 16, 1947, Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan, Shaakuntalam and more.

Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

For Salman Khan’s much-anticipated movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, he portrays a vigilante who has taken it upon himself to keep society crime-free. His brothers set up a meeting with a woman who made him think of his past love affair. What follows is a series of events that moves all of them across the nation, causes multiple discoveries, and makes the film a family-friendly action comedy.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is set to release on Eid, 21st April in the theatres. The actors Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, and Venkatesh Daggubati all feature in the film. With this movie, Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari will make their Bollywood debuts

August 16, 1947

August 16, 1947 is produced by AR Murugadoss and Purple Bull Entertainment, and it is directed by NS Ponkumar. The film is all set to release on 7th April on the big screen. August 16, 1947 is an untold story of the pre-Independence era and tells the power packed tale of one man from a small village who shook the living daylights out of the British Empire with the power of his love. With Gautham Kartik in the lead role alongside Pugaz, Richard Ashton, and Revathy will be making her debut.

The film is set to be a pan India film in the drama genre and will be released in 6 languages, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and English. Its not just a movie but an experience that takes us back to our historic past and is a story that no one dared to tell!

Gumraah

We are experiencing chills after watching the teaser of Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur’s long-awaited crime thriller which is based on true events. The Tamil movie Thadam’s remake is titled Gumraah. For the first time ever, Aditya will be seen portraying a double role, and Mrunal plays the role of a cop! The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on April 7.

Ponniyin Selvan 2

Ponniyin Selvan, the magnum opus directed by veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam, is one of the most ambitious projects in Tamil cinema history. The first instalment of the historical drama, which was released in theatres in September 2022, became one of the Tamil film industry’s all-time highest-grossing films. The release of Ponniyin Selvan 2, the second instalment of the project based on KalkiKrishnamurthy’s epic novel of the same name will release on 5th April 2023 in theatres.

Shaakuntalam

Shaakuntalam is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language historical drama film written and directed by Gunasekhar. It is produced by Neelima Guna under Gunaa Teamworks and distributed by Sri Venkateswara Creations. Based on a popular play Abhignyana Shakuntalam by Kalidasa, the film features Samantha in the titular role of Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of Puru dynasty.

It also stars Mohan Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla in supporting roles. The film will release have a theatrical release on 14th April 2023.

Which film between August 16, 1947, Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan. Gumraah, Ponniyin Selvan 2 and Shaakuntalam are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments.

