Samantha Ruth Prabhu has already wowed everyone with her performance in Yashoda and has left us impressed. Now the actress is gearing up with an exciting lineup and her fans can not contain their excitement. Recently, the actress watched her upcoming film Shaakuntalam and has expressed her emotions towards the film.

As the actress shares a picture of herself standing along with the team, she writes “And I finally watched the movie today! Gunashekar garu.. you have my heart. What a beautiful film! One of our greatest epics brought to life so endearingly! I can’t wait for our family audiences to be swept away by the powerful emotions! And all you kids out there… you’re going to love our magical world! Dil Raju garu and Neelima… thank you for this wonderful journey.#Shaakuntalam will forever be close to me! 🫶🤗”

Apart from this, Samantha is also gearing up for the highly anticipated Indian version of Citadel. The actress is working hard for the action sequences and recently shot in Nanital for it and has also resumed shooting for her upcoming film Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

Furthermore, Samantha reigned the year 2022 with her dazzling presence in the ‘Oo Antava’ song from Pushpa: The Rise, which quickly became a rage. Apart from that, she has reigned as the reigning queen of a leading research report month after month in 2022, topping the survey of India’s Most Popular Female Stars.

Further ahead, Samantha has an interesting slate of projects including Shaakuntalam which will be releasing in April along with Kushi and Citadel.

