Samantha Ruth Prabhu created a massive buzz with her sultry moves and s*xy looks in the item number of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa song Oo Antava. Her special number was one of the highlights of the movie, which had attracted a lot of attention from the audience. However, as per the recent reports, Samantha has been offered another number in Pushpa 2, but it seems the actress is in no mood to do so. Scroll below to read on!

For the unversed, Samantha has been diagnosed with myositis, but the diva has never let down herself or her fans and has been taking proper health care and check-up. According to media reports, the Yashoda actress climbed 600 steps in Palani Murugan temple in Tamil Nadu while taking a spiritual route.

Now coming back to the reports that suggest Samantha Ruth Prabhu has turned down a massive offer from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2. There were rumours that Samantha will also play a significant role apart from doing a special number in Pushpa: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

According to a report in OTTPlay.com, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been offered by Pushpa director Sukumar to do an item number in the sequel. It also stated that the director had even created a small character to connect her in the storyline, but the actress is apparently not ready to do any item dance at this point of her career.

However, the Pushpa 2 makers are “trying hard” to convince her and on the other hand, trying to scout another actress to rope in for the special song in the film. Earlier, it was reported that Samantha had taken Rs 5 crore for the 3-minute song and it was Allu Arjun who had personally convinced the actress.

While talking about how overwhelming the experience has been, Samantha Ruth Prabhu had said, “I cannot explain the kind of love people are showering on me. I didn’t expect ‘Oo antava’ to be such a hit pan-India. Not just Telugu audiences, people around the country have forgotten the other movies I have done, but recognise me for ‘Oo Antava’ now.”

Well, on the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a lineup of projects, including Shaakuntalam, Kushi, and Citadel (her second Bollywood project). What are your thoughts about Samantha’s decision on not doing any item dances now? Let us know!

