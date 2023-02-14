Rashmika Mandanna of ‘Pushpa’ fame, whom her co-star Allu Arjun describes as a ‘national crush’, has shared a video of herself with her pooch Aura to extend warm wishes for Valentine’s Day to her fans.

In the video, the actress can be seen lying down and playing with Aura. In the caption, she wrote: “Happy Valentine’s Day from us to you my loves.” Rashmika’s fans have flooded the video with comments.

On her personal front, Rashmika Mandanna is the subject of much speculation over her relationship status and her hookup with her ‘Geeta Govindam’ co-star Vijay Devarakonda.

Rashmika Mandanna has so far not spelled out anything concrete, but their messages on social media and pictures of shared holidays frequently fuel the rumours.

On the work front, Rashmika will be next seen in ‘Pushpa 2’, opposite Allu Arjun all over again. She also has ‘Animal’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Previously, Rashmika Mandanna shared that while ‘The Boys’ (insert the soundtrack of ‘Bones’ as per the Insta reel ritual) Allu Arjun and other actors have started the shoot of the film, she will join the shoot next month.

She said, “The boys have started shooting, and I’ll be joining the shoot next month, so I’m really excited! And, the things that I’m hearing from the second half is (made the explosion sound). Really mind blown about how (director) Sukumar sir is coming up with these things, because if you watch the first half, you just feel like that is the story itself.”

Rashmika Mandanna further mentioned while talking on FC Front Row, “But the second part is something much more than the first part and you’re like “wow, now that’s something fabulous!”

“At the same time, I think all of us actors from Pushpa 1 have seen our work in the first half, and now we’re much more clearer on what kind of a world we’re living in. So I think all our performances are going to change. I think the performances are going to get more intense in the second half. And yeah guys, it’s going to be amazing,” Rashmika said.

