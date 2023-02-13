After the massive success of the blockbuster movie RRR, superstar Ram Charan has started shooting for his upcoming multilingual film with director Shankar. As per reports, the actor will be seen playing the role of an IAS officer and the film will also star Bollywood beauty, Kiara Advani. A video from the sets of the film has gone viral and fans can’t stop reacting.

Notably, the RRR actor has collaborated with Shankar for the first time. Interestingly, this project, which is currently dubbed RC 15, will also mark director Shankar’s debut in Telugu filmdom. As per reports, the team recently filmed a song in Visakhapatnam and now, a short clip from the set is going viral, where one can watch fans rooting for the superstar. Scroll below to read the details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a leaked video from the shoot that is going viral on Twitter, the superstar can be seen stepping down from the chopper. Towards, the end of the video actor Ram Charan can be spotted in his character from the film. It was reported that the sequence was shot in a university. In the viral video, it looks like the sequence is a part of the song the makers were filming. Ram is wearing a turquoise blue shirt and a tie with white formal trousers in the video, and we have to say he is really giving out an IAS officer vibe here!

For the unversed, in the film actor Ram Charan is expected to play an IAS officer with anger issues. Last year in April, the cast completed its shooting schedule in Amritsar, where Ram took out time from his busy schedule to meet soldiers of the Border Security Force. In fact, he had also organized a ‘Langar’ at Golden Temple.

Produced by Dil Raju, the film will star Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. As per reports, the film will release simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: NTR30: Vijay Sethupathi, Chiyaan Vikram & Saif Ali Khan Battling It Out To Be A Villain Opposite Jr NTR In Koratala Siva’s Next?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News