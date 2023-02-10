Well, there’s no denying that Sidharth Malhotra and his ‘dulhaniya’ Kiara Advani are currently the talk of B’Town. The couple celebrated their wedding reception in Delhi yesterday after a big fat Indian wedding in Jaisalmer. One of the most important guests was Karan Johar and looks like their association has expanded to a three-film deal after the success of Shershaah. Scroll below for more details!

There’s no denying that Sid and Kiara make a match made in heaven. Their romance blossomed on the sets of Shershaah and their reel chemistry was enough for fans to believe they were madly in love with each other. While they kept their relationship under wraps for the longest time possible, KJo ultimately made them spill the beans on his Koffee With Karan couch and that’s where Malhotra ‘manifested’ his marriage with Ki.

As per a recent report by Bollywood Life, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have chosen their favourite producer Karan Johar as the one who will be backing their first film together after marriage. Recently, there were strong rumours that the couple has signed Shashank Khaitan’s new rom-com and KJo will be backing the project.

The report adds that Karan Johar has signed a three-film deal with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani and the project will be on the lines of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s Dulhaniya franchise. The first instalment will be kickstarted sooner than we think and one can expect an official announcement soon.

It is also to be noted that Sidharth Malhotra has Yodha and the web series Indian Police Force in the pipeline and will be first completing his prior commitments. The same goes for Kiara Advani, who has RC15 and Satyaprem Ki Katha.

