Kangana Ranaut made some shocking allegations against Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently. While she did not take any names, she hinted that the Shamshera actor has been stalking her and his wife has been encouraging his obsessive behaviour. Now, KRK seems to be making a new set of allegations and although he says his video is for ‘entertainment purposes’, the words used by him are quite triggering. Scroll below for all the details.

If one remembers, it was recently that Kangana took to her Instagram stories and revealed paps and media persons following her literally everywhere even if she hasn’t tipped anyone. He spoke about a certain actor whose wife who a saree on her wedding day, which was similar to what she had previously worn. In addition, there were hints of a newborn baby and her film costume designer who is now working with the couple. All of that was enough for netizens to believe she was hinting at Ranbir and Alia.

In the latest video, KRK could be sharing the latest updates in the Bollywood industry. In one of the sequences, he speaks about Kangana Ranaut and addresses her as ‘didi.’ He even goes on to clarify that he calls her sister out of respect and is not mocking her.

KRK begins, “Didi ka kehna ye hai ki Ranbir Kapoor and unki wife Alia Bhatt unki mukhbiri (spy) kaha rahi hai. Unke piche jasoos chore hue hai, wo sabhi Kangana ki pal pal ki khabar rakh rahe hai. Wo kya kar rahi hai, kaha jaa rahi hai, kaha lunch kar rahi hai, kaha dinner kar rahi hai – ye sab kuch Ranbir ko pata chal raha. Baat yahi khatam nai hoti, usne toh Kangana ka WhatsApp chat bhi nikal lia hai, toh kya baat ki hai, kya business deal kar rahi hai, sab pata hai.”

He adds, “Ab Kangana didi ka kehna ye hai ki jab tak mai bardash kar rahi hu, kar rahi hu. Jisdin mera dimag ghum gaya, mai Ranbir Kapoor ke ghar me ghuske usko maarungi.” Kamaal R Khan adds, “Didi ji bilkul sahi hai, bilkul aisa hi karo. Hum bhi aapke sath challenge, behti ganga me hum bhi haath dho lenge (laughing).”

