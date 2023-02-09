Kartik Aaryan not only ended 2022 on a bright note but has also started 2023 with a bang. His upcoming film, Shehzada is all set to hit the theatres in a week and he just dropped a banger of a song – Character Dheela 2.0. The track is already getting lots of love and wishes from not only fans but the very man to who the song is a tribute, Salman Khan.

Taking to his social media, Salman shared the video of the new 2.0 version song from the young superstar’s upcoming next, Shehzada, starring him in a whole different vibe. He also wrote, “Best wishes Kartik Aaryan and Rohit Dhawan Shehzada”

This is one of the coolest tributes to Salman Khan by Kartik Aaryan super charming in the song with an uber cool and dark vibe, rocking his trademark sunglasses and some tough moves, really smoothly. There is a whole new and fresh energy to this version and its already catching on big time. Kartik seems to be set on leaving a party banger behind with every film he does and a hookstep, or this time 3 hooksteps to catch onto.

Salman Khan recently left all floored with his cameo in Pathaan and is also ready with his next big Eid release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. And for Kartik, besides Shehzada, he will also be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3 and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.

