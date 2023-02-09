Shahid Kapoor is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, and his film with Kiara Advani – Kabir Singh, garnered a lot of appreciation and critical acclaim. However, the film had quite a lot of intimate and kissing scenes. Now, an edited meme video is going viral where Shahid can be seen identifying Kiara with her lips, and netizens are getting all the dirty thoughts. Scroll below to read their reactions about the same and how they subtly hinted at Sidharth Malhotra with this video as well!

The video clip has been edited from when Shahid and Mrunal Thakur had appeared at The Kapil Sharma Show while promoting their film Jersey. From the looks of it seems it is an edited meme video, and it actually didn’t happen in the real episode.

In the “The Boys” meme video edit, Kapil Sharma can be seen asking Shahid Kapoor “yeh kuch logon ki adhar hai adhar bole toh honth, yeh aapko pehchanne hai.” To this Shahid wasn’t very comfortable at the first time, but as soon as the picture (Kiara Advani’s lips photo) came on screen, the actor could be heard promptly saying “yeh Kiara ke hai.” And everybody cracks into laughter.