Shahid Kapoor is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, and his film with Kiara Advani – Kabir Singh, garnered a lot of appreciation and critical acclaim. However, the film had quite a lot of intimate and kissing scenes. Now, an edited meme video is going viral where Shahid can be seen identifying Kiara with her lips, and netizens are getting all the dirty thoughts. Scroll below to read their reactions about the same and how they subtly hinted at Sidharth Malhotra with this video as well!
The video clip has been edited from when Shahid and Mrunal Thakur had appeared at The Kapil Sharma Show while promoting their film Jersey. From the looks of it seems it is an edited meme video, and it actually didn’t happen in the real episode.
In the “The Boys” meme video edit, Kapil Sharma can be seen asking Shahid Kapoor “yeh kuch logon ki adhar hai adhar bole toh honth, yeh aapko pehchanne hai.” To this Shahid wasn’t very comfortable at the first time, but as soon as the picture (Kiara Advani’s lips photo) came on screen, the actor could be heard promptly saying “yeh Kiara ke hai.” And everybody cracks into laughter.
Watch the video here:
As the video shared by Sagin Rajput on Instagram went viral, netizens started to share their opinions and dirty thoughts in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Kabir sing me sabse jada yahi to check kiye hai bhai ne kiyara ke to pta kese nhi hoga kiske hai 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣”
Another one commented relating Sidharth Malhotra, “Sidharth wants to know your location 💀😂😂”, one of the other comments can be read as, “Ye reel koi Siddharth Malhotra ko bhejo 😂”
One of them penned, “Moment hai bhai moment hai 😂👅”, another one commented, “Emran Hashmi to yu hi badnaam hai asli stud to ye londa hai …….”
One of the netizens reacted, “Experience dekh rahe ho londe ka 😂😂😂”
For the unversed, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot with each other on February 7, 2023. Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor had also attended their wedding in Jaisalmer, Suryagarh Palace.
Well, what are your thoughts about this meme video on Shahid Kapoor. Let us know in the comments!
