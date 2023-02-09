Reportedly, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will see a massive release across the globe as it’s set to leave Pathaan and Brahmastra behind. Read on

After Brahmastra and embracing motherhood, Alia Bhatt is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film will not only see Alia returning with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh but it also marks the return of Karan Johar to direction after a gap of 7 long years. He had last helmed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Ever since the film was announced fans have been waiting with bated breath for its release. However, fans were left little disappointed when its release date got pushed.

Now, it looks like Karan Johar has grand plans for its directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and the filmmaker is eyeing the widest release of the film. Yes, you heard that right! As per a Dubai-based Trade Analyst’s Tweet, the KJo directorial will hit the highest number of screens on its release day so much so that it’s gonna be wider than Brahmastra.

Reportedly, the film will be released on 9000+ screens worldwide, which is the highest for any Bollywood film. Even the latest box office hit film Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham was released across 8500 screens. Well, Alia Bhatt seems to be setting a new benchmark for herself as her upcoming film will get a wider release than her previous film Brahmastra, which was released across 8913 screens.

Dharma aims at 9000+ screens for #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani, wider than #Brahmastra. ✅ — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) February 9, 2023

Woah! Isn’t that exciting?

Well, with getting 9000+ screens for its release, the film becomes the first Hindi film to get such a wide release. Earlier only two South films SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR and KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash got the widest release on over 10,000+ screens.

Well, with all the excitement around Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, we already can’t wait for its release on July 28.

