Javed Akhtar is one of the acclaimed screenwriters who has given many hit films’ dialogues in the 1970s. He used to co-write with Salim Khan, however, after a few years they parted ways and started to write movies separately. Recently, Javed will be seen appearing in Arbaaz Khan’s show The Invincibles Series on Bollywood Bubble. Scroll below to get the scoop!

Javed in the chat show revealed that even after he and Salim gave hit films from 1973-1978, they had found themselves in a dearth of work. Now, the popular screenwriter revealed the struggles they had to face back in the day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arbaaz Khan’s chat show The Invincibles Series’ promo has been dropped on Instagram, and in the video clip, Javed Akhtar can be seen talking about how after the massive hits Trishul and Don, he and Salim Khan didn’t get any work and shared, “We had two releases in ’78 – Trishul and Don and we did not get any film. Jo humare bade producers the none of them were willing to touch us for some reason.”

Javed Akhtar further revealed that when he had first come to Bombay he wanted to become a director but the only person who had persuaded him to become a writer was Salim Saab. “We never sat to discuss ki hum partner banenge, but it just happened.” Talking about one of the anecdotes from their struggling phase back in the day, Javed Akhtar revealed that they had asked the producers to include their names as well on the poster but the producers never agreed to it. He shared what they had done after that and said, “Jitne Bambai mein poster lage hain, ‘Written by Salim-Javed’ pot do.”

Watch the promo video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazkhanofficial)

When Arbaaz Khan further asked about what made them part ways from each other, Javed Akhtar responded that somewhere down the line, he and Salim Khan lost the rapport they had from the start. While talking about his drinking habits, the famous screenwriter shared that he used to drink because he used to enjoy it, not because he was drowning in sorrow.

Let us know what you think about Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan’s struggle stories.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: When Sushmita Sen Reacted To Comparison With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Winning Miss India Against Her: “I Was Luckier Than Anyone Else That Night”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News