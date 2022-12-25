Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has come a long way from his debut film Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) to becoming one of the most sought-after actors in the Hindi film industry. He has given films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Simmba, and many films.

Singh’s film Cirkus, which was helmed by Rohit Shetty, was recently released in theatres. It was one of the most awaited films of the year. However, the film did not receive the response from the audience and critics alike as expected. As the film is struggling to bring the audience to theatres, an old video of the actor is going viral on social media.

The viral video, which is seemingly a compilation of Ranveer Singh making fun of Anurag Kashyap’s film Bombay Velvet, is being shared on Reddit. In the video, Singh is heard telling paparazzi at what seems to be an award night, “Maniesh Paul aye host humare aaj raat ke. I think unhone bhi aaj ‘velvet’ hi pehna hain. Velvet se yaad aya, mere picture ke bare mein baat karte hain. Jo picture maine ki hain, Bajirao Mastani.”