Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has come a long way from his debut film Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) to becoming one of the most sought-after actors in the Hindi film industry. He has given films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Simmba, and many films.
Singh’s film Cirkus, which was helmed by Rohit Shetty, was recently released in theatres. It was one of the most awaited films of the year. However, the film did not receive the response from the audience and critics alike as expected. As the film is struggling to bring the audience to theatres, an old video of the actor is going viral on social media.
The viral video, which is seemingly a compilation of Ranveer Singh making fun of Anurag Kashyap’s film Bombay Velvet, is being shared on Reddit. In the video, Singh is heard telling paparazzi at what seems to be an award night, “Maniesh Paul aye host humare aaj raat ke. I think unhone bhi aaj ‘velvet’ hi pehna hain. Velvet se yaad aya, mere picture ke bare mein baat karte hain. Jo picture maine ki hain, Bajirao Mastani.”
In the same video, Ranveer is seen as a guest on Salman Khan‘s reality show Bigg Boss where he came to promote his film 2018 Simmba. As he was with his co-star Sara Ali Khan and director Rohit Shetty, Ranveer jokingly once again mentioned about Bombay Velvet.
Ranveer Singh said, “Ek baar maine sanch mein bohot aansu bahaye they jab maine Bombay Velvet dekha tha,” leaving the audience in splits. He then added, “Audience aab toh aap hans rahe hain. Uss waqt pe aap bhi bohot roye they. Mujhe pata hain.”
While Ranveer made fun of Anurag Kashyap’s film, Reddit fans noticed Salman Khan’s reaction to it. The superstar has maintained a gentle look on his face, clearly showing how he is not amused by Ranveer’s jokes. Watch the viral video below:
Ranveer singh was brutally mean when he was giving hits. He made fun of Bombay velvet’s failure at every opportunity from BollyBlindsNGossip
A user took to the comment section and wrote, “Salman Khan’s reaction is on point,” While another user commented, “Salman’s look explains what he had in his future,” which hinted towards Ranveer’s film Cirkus which just released with bad critical reviews.
A third user commented, “If you make a bad film, people will make fun of you. Ranveer shouldn’t get pissed of when people will make fun of circus.” A fourth user then wrote, “Salman had divya drishti” while anothr netizen commented, “Even bhoi in his mind …tera time bhi aayega beta.”
