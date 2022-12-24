Aayush Sharma is one of the rising actors in Bollywood. He made his acting debut with brother-in-law Salman Khan’s production Loveyatri. He was also seen in Antim: The Final Truth alongside Salman Khan which was released last year. The film was helmed by acclaimed director Mahesh Manjrekar.

While Aayush slowly making his mark in the Hindi film industry, he once claimed that he is finding it challenging to create his own identity in the industry. Often he has also been trolled online for being married to Salman’s sister. Scroll down to know more!

As reported by ETimes, Aayush Sharma once opened up about getting trolled on the internet for marrying Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan. Many netizens claimed that he married her for money while some said that he did it to become an actor.

Loveyatri actor also added that he was frequently misidentified as a Delhi-based businessman. Even though the actor said that he has gotten over most of the stories and theories about him on the internet, he stated that he is still called, ‘Salman Khan ka jija’.

However, Aayush Sharma admitted that even though he is not a star kid he didn’t have to struggle like an outsider. Furthermore, Aayush also went on to talk about being judged for his performances in films. The actor revealed that he was called a “white dog” and that Salman paid a huge dowry to get his sister married. He recalled how his confidence was shattered. The actor added that although he is open to criticism, he does not give any right to people to take away his dreams.

On the work front, Aayush Sharma will be next seen in a feature film alongside Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu. He is known for movies such as Gaayam, Anukokunda Oka Roju, Manoharam and Samanyudu.

