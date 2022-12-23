It’s a common thing in the entertainment world for an artist to say no to films and Bollywood is no different. Stars time and again reject projects in favour of others or because they have no dates, don’t think they will suit the character, and more. And let us tell you, Katrina Kaif is no different.

As per several reports we have read and come across, let us tell you Kat has said no to many, many films – some of which have proven to be beneficial for the actresses who replaced them. Wondering which films are on the list?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Well, you need not wonder anymore. I did some research and found out that 7 films Katrina Kaif rejected helped boost the careers of Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shraddha Kapoor, and more. Scroll down to know the titles and why she said no to them.

Chennai Express

As per reports, Katrina Kaif was the first choice to play Meenalochni Azhagusundaram aka Meenamma in Rohit Shetty’s 2013 action-comedy Chennai Express, Yes not Deepika Padukone but Shetty wanted Kaif to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the film but she said no. As per TOI, the reason Katrina said no to this much-loved character was that she wasn’t comfortable due to its South Indian background. It was after this rejection that the makers approached Deepika Padukone.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Remember Naina Talwara from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani? Well, what if we tell you the makers wanted Katrina to play the studious babes who won many hearts including that of Bunny… She turned it down due to other professional commitments and we are sure she wished she hadn’t said no to this.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela

Deepika Padukone got the golden opportunity not only to work with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali but also to find the love of her life in 2013’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela. Well, Deepika can say thanks to Katrina Kaif for saying no to this Ranveer Singh film. The reason Kaif rejected the film is unknown. The film earned more than Rs 200 crore at the box office and was one the highest-grossing films of the year.

Barfi!

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor made a stunning Jodi both on and off the screen. After seeing them together in the political thriller Raajneeti, the makers of Barfi! offered her the role of Shruti Ghosh in Barfi. As per reports, she turned down the role due to unknown reasons. Actress Ileana D’Cruz was then roped in to play the part alongside Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra.

Half Girlfriend

Can you believe Shraddha Kapoor wasn’t the first choice to play the lead in the official adaptation of this Chetan Bhagat novel? Well, the makers were originally planning to cast Arjun Kapoor opposite Katrina Kaif. As per TOI, Kaif rejected the role as she felt that she won’t fit in the role of a college student.

Gunday

While the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed action thriller was known for Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor bromance, Priyanka Chopra Jonas still managed to steal our hearts as Inspector Nandita Sengupta. Interestingly, it wasn’t Priyanka the makers were looking to cast in 2014 but the beautiful Katrina Kaif. Reports suggest Kat rejected the film due to other commitments and her busy schedule.

Do you think Katrina Kaif would have played any of the above-mentioned characters better than the actresses who finally played them? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone Starrer Becomes The First Indian Film To Release In ICE Theatre Format

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News