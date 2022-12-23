Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is known to be a foodie, has shared a picture posing with two massive Gujarati thalis.

Kartik took to Instagram, where he shared the picture. In the image, he is seen dressed in a grey T-shirt paired with black pants and a baseball cap. The two thalis are kept in front of him on the table as he gets clicked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the caption Kartik Aaryan wrote: “No touching only Seeing #TableForTwo #Spkk.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

The actor is currently in Gujarat, where he is shooting for his musical romantic film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’. It also stars Kiara Advani. The film marks their second collaboration after ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2‘.

Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in ‘Shehzada’, which also stars Kriti Sanon. He has ‘Captain India’ and Kabir Khan’s yet-untitled next.

Must Read: Disha Patani Makes A Glamorous Appearance With Her Alleged Boyfriend Aleksandar Ilic At Designer Mohit Rai’s Birthday Bash, Netizens Joke “Chalo Ek Tiger Toh Bach Gaya”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News