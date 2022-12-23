Disha Patani is always making the headlines for either her personal life or flaunting her s*xy hourglass figure in sultry outfits. She has a unique fashion sense which can take your breath away. However, the Ek Villain 2 actress used to often get linked with Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. There were quite a lot of rumours about them allegedly dating, but they had never accepted nor denied it. Now, after speculations about their breakup, Disha has been seeing with her gym instructor Aleksander Ilic.

Now, currently, Disha has been making quite a few appearances with her alleged boyfriend Aleksander. Check out how the netizens have been reacting to the same dragging Tiger’s name in it.

Last night at designer Mohit Rai’s birthday party, Disha Patani made a glamorous entry wearing a black-coloured bodycon cut-out dress with ripped detailing on the side. Flaunting her hourglass figure, Disha raised the temperature even in this wintry season with gorgeous looks. She added a furry fringy scarf along with the outfit, which gave an edge to the look. She further opted for a subtle makeup with a dewy foundation, blushed cheeks, defined brows, lots of mascara and brown lip shade.

However, it’s her entry with her current alleged boyfriend Aleksander Ilic, which created a buzz on the internet. Dragging Disha Patani’s reportedly ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff, netizens poured their comments on the papped video shared from Viral Bhayani’s Instagram page. One wrote, “𝙏𝙞𝙜𝙚𝙧 𝙎𝙝𝙧𝙤𝙛𝙛 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙞𝙣𝙜 “𝙋𝙖𝙩𝙖 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙡𝙖 𝙠𝙚 𝙜𝙖𝙡𝙖𝙩 𝙡𝙚 𝙠𝙚 𝙢𝙖𝙞𝙣 𝙥𝙖𝙩𝙖 𝙣𝙞𝙠𝙡𝙖” 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙜𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙙.”

Another one penned, “Thukra ke mera pyaar 😆😆”, while another comment can be read as, “Chalo ek tiger toh baach gaya 😂😂”

One of the netizens commented, “Ye bhai last 3 4 month se jalsa kar raha he”, while another one wrote, “Tiger abhi zinda hai🐯🌚”

A few netizens even joked about her looks. One such comment can be read as, “She surely buys these kind of dresses from Bangkok walking streets 😈” other few internet users even compared her with Uorfi Javed.

Well, coming back to Disha Patani and Aleksander Ilic’s relationship, refuting all the rumours, Alex had shared that they have always been very close friends. What do you think? Are they close friends or something else? *Wink*! Let us know in the comments below.

