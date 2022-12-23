Kangana Ranaut is one Bollywood personality who loves speaking her mind. While many celebs keep mum on issues, the ‘Queen’ actress has always taken to social media and spoken exactly what she thinks. After being suspended from Twitter, the actress takes to sharing her thoughts on Instagram – and that’s exactly what’s she done a couple of hours ago.

Nearly 12 hours ago, the ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ actress took to her stories and shared a video of Asha Bhosle talking about Lata Mangeshkar not singing at weddings. In the post, Ms Ranaut revealed she has rejected dancing at weddings and private parties. The actress who has pretty groovy numbers to her name – like London Thumakda and Sadi Gali, stated that she said no to huge amounts in the bargain. Read on to know what she wrote.

A while back the actress shared a small clip of Asha Bhosle from a reality show wherein she talks about sister Lata Mangeshkar saying no to singing at weddings to her Instagram handle. On it, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Agree. Even I never danced in weddings or private parties, even though I have the most popular songs…denied insane amount of money…glad to come across this video… Lataji truly so inspiring.”

Check out Kangana Ranaut’s story here:

The old video – shared by Insta page the_mangeshkars, sees Asha Bhosle recalling her sister, the late Lata Mangeshkar rejecting huge offers to sing for wedding functions. While narrating an incident – in Hindi, she says “1 million dollars se bhulaga usse shaadi me gaane ke liye. Bole bus 2 ghante aap sirf darshan dijiye humari shaadi mein. Woh (Lata) kehne lagi ‘tum 5 million bhi doge toh bhi mai nahi aungi. yeh artist me hona chahiye.’

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is currently filming her directorial venture Emergency. The period drama sees her play former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi alongside Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, Shreyas Talpade and Bhumika Chawla. The actress regularly shares pictures and videos from the film’s shoot and a few are currently visible on her story too.

