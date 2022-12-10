Bollywood actor and supermodel Milind Soman is well known today for his enthusiasm towards fitness, his marathons, and his workouts. He is quite active on social media. Often his pictures and videos go viral on social media. However, now he is in the headlines for a different reason.

The actor has shocked fans as well as other internet users with his latest Instagram post, wherein he is seen promoting macho dishwashing liquid. In an attempt to normalise household chores being done by one, the brand seemingly promoted another stereotype that black is the colour of men and machoism

The video opens in a gym where a young man is seen bragging about helping his mom do the dishes. “I am a bit tired as I washed all the dishes last night. I often help my mom, we should.” Milind Soman then enters the frame saying, “Wow, what a brag. Go on, did you enjoy? Now, here is Vim Black (which shows a bottle of dishwashing liquid). Now wash all the dishes and keep on bragging.”

The video ended with the actor posing with the bottle as he says, “Vim Black, easy to clean, more to brag.” As the name suggests, the bottle in the video is not in the yellow or green colour usual for the brand, but in black.

Milind Soman shared the video on Instagram with a caption that read, “Vim Black – dishwashing liquid made for men. Or is it? @vimindia @mtvindia #VimBlack #VimForMen #BragWithSwag.” Watch it below:

Soon after he shared the video on Instagram, netizens criticised the actor for the genderisation of a household chore. A user wrote, “This is so wrong, Kaam ko genderize kar lia. Matlab black bole toh manly hogaya. C’mon! C’mon! Yeh kya kia,” while another user commented, “Actually a better ad would be if the man would be shown washing the dishes with this n woman getting attracted to him… AXE effect se bhi jyada effective rahega.”

A third user commented, “Yeah, of course ! Some men need a ‘Vim black for men’ to be able to feel manly enough to do the dishes because regular Vim mein lagta hai k bartan dhona bhi.” A fourth user remarked, “For men… Bc bartan ke bhi gender hai.”

