Kangana Ranaut witnessed another disappointment this year with Emergency. A lot was at stake, but the actress gave her heart and soul to her directorial and production. It was, unfortunately, a big box office flop but is all set to redeem itself online. Scroll below for an update on the OTT release date, streaming platform, and digital rights!

Where to watch Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency online?

The political biographical drama Emergency is now available to stream online on Netflix. Kangana Ranaut fans can watch her 2025 directorial starting today, i.e., March 14, 2025.

Netflix made an official announcement on its social media platform. “The gripping story of power and peril. Watch Emergency, now on Netflix,” read the caption.

Kangana Ranaut’s film will compete against Nadaaniyan, Fateh, and Azaad, among other Bollywood films, in the race for viewership on Netflix.

Emergency Box Office

Released on January 17, 2025, the Anumap Kher co-starrer arrived in theatres in a direct box office clash with Azaad. It began its run on a decent note, raking in 3.11 crores on its opening day, followed by 12.26 crores in the first weekend. The pace slowed down in the first week, and there was no scope for revival. It ended its lifetime at 20.48 crores and was declared a flop.

Emergency Digital Rights

As per multiple online reports, Netflix has paid a whopping sum of 80 crores to gain digital rights of Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency. It is now to be seen whether the viewership will be high enough to be a profitable affair for the streaming giant.

More about Emergency

The biographical drama is based on the Indian Emergency (1975-1977). It also features Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Satish Kaushik, and Mahima Chaudhry, among others. The story had been written by Kangana Ranaut, who also solely produced and directed the film.

