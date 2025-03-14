Every actor secretly wishes to work with the Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. They have an undeniable pull in the whole wide world, and the biggest proof is blockbusters like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Dangal. Hrithik Roshan once brutally mocked the Khans for their ‘height,’ but that did not go very well with the fans. Scroll below for a lesser-known throwback.

Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan are part of Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) spy universe. Fans witnessed a crossover between Bhaijaan and Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan. There were rumors that HR would also make a cameo as Kabir, but that unfortunately did not happen. Hopefully, War 2 will be the film where we get to see all three of them together on the big screens.

During its second season, Krrish duo Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra appeared on Koffee With Karan. Karan Johan’s show is known for its spicy quotient, but things took a whole different turn when KJo asked HR if he would like to work with Aamir Khan or Salman Khan.

An unapologetic Hrithik Roshan took a dig at Salman Khan and Aamir Khan as he responded, “Well, they’re both the same height. Either.” Karan Johar was visibly speechless, and he laughed off, saying, “Okay.” On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra giggled at the humorous response.

The video went viral all over social media platforms. Salman Khan and Aamir Khan fans began backlashing Hrithik as they felt the remark was insulting.

Later, Hrithik Roshan had to come out in the open and defend his controversial statement. He clarified in a statement to IANS, “If people really took offence to my off-the-cuff remark then I must say we lack a sense of humour. Karan’s show is meant to be light-hearted and fun and I had a ball with Priyanka. I certainly didn’t mean any disrespect to Salman or Aamir. In fact after the comment on their height, my next statement was – ‘That’s the only department where I can score over them.’ Aamir and Salman are such awesome talents. They’re legends. It’ll take me years to get anywhere near them.”

If you haven’t seen the viral clip, check it out here:

