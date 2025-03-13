Shah Rukh Khan is a legendary actor, an iconic businessman, and highly witty! He has rebuilt his Bollywood career with a hat trick of success in 2023 with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. But he had once voiced out his opinions against pre-release negativity around films. Arnab Goswami ended up taking a dig at his ‘profits’ and SRK’s response was savage. Scroll below for an interesting throwback scoop!

Many Bollywood films have suffered due to the pre-release negativity. We have previously seen protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. Leading actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also faced threats. DP’s attendance at the JNU protest ahead of the Chhapaak release also sparked a huge controversy. PK, Laxmii, and Udta Punjab are some other such films.

Shah Rukh Khan and Arnab Goswami were at a panel discussion back in 2018. The Bollywood superstar mentioned, “We should all collaborate on creativity. There will be differences, but I think the digital world is going to make us collaborative, and the faster we all recognise it and make it profitable for us, the better it is…”

Arnab Goswami quickly interrupted and took a dig at Shah Rukh Khan saying, “Shah Rukh, you started by saying we are not businessmen we are content creators, you have mentioned profit three times in the last five minutes (laughing)… on a lighter side.”

SRK clapped back at the Indian news anchor as he responded, “Yaar, main bataun, gurbat mein creativity nahi hoti, I tell everyone, first get rich then become a philosopher. I truly believe that yaar.”

The audience could be seen cheering for Shah Rukh Khan after his savage response.

Check out the viral video below:

On the professional front, SRK will be next seen in King. He will be seen alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. The superstar also has Pathaan 2 and Tiger vs Pathaan in the pipeline.

