Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani made their Bollywood debut with the period drama Azaad. Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial unfortunately failed to make a mark and ended its theatrical run as a box office dud. Here’s hoping for redemption as the film is soon set to premiere in the digital world. Scroll below for the OTT release date.

Where to watch Azaad online?

Azaad will be available for online streaming from March 14, 2025. The period drama co-starring Ajay Devgn and Diana Penty in pivotal roles will be released on Netflix. Despite the negative reviews, its song Uyi Amma garnered much attention and is a massive hit. Hopefully, it will attract some viewers on the OTT platform.

Many new releases are making noise on Netflix. Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Nadaaniyan is a constant topic of discussion. Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel, Dhoom Dhaam, Vidaamuyarchi, and Dabba Cartel have also recently been released on the streaming giant and are registering good viewership. Let’s see if Azaad can surpass them in its debut week.

Azaad Box Office

Released on January 17, 2025, Azaad was the second film to be released in Bollywood after Sonu Sood’s Fateh. It made a decent start at the box office with 2.61 crores coming in. Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial earned 4.75 crores in its first weekend but eventually witnessed a downward trend.

Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgn starrer made box office collections of 7.61 crores in its lifetime. The producers suffered massive losses as the reported budget is 80 crores.

More about Azaad

Apart from Aaman Devgn and Rasha Thadani, Azaad also features Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty, Mohit Malik, Piyush Mishra, and Natasha Rastogi in pivotal roles. Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor have produced the period drama. It was distributed by AA Films.

