Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez’s Fateh failed to impress the audience in theatres. It made a good start at the box office, but the mixed reviews gradually took over. The makers have now released the action thriller on OTT and, hopefully, will be able to redeem themselves online. Scroll below to know when and where to watch it.

Fateh was released in theatres on January 10, 2025. It was the first Bollywood release of 2025, and huge expectations were placed on the action thriller. It could only earn 18.87 crores in its lifetime and was declared a flop.

Where to watch Fateh online?

Sonu Sood’s directorial is now available to stream online on JioHotstar. Cine-goers often skip out on some theatrical releases, but they eventually garner buzz upon release on OTT. It is now to be seen whether the action thriller redeems itself or becomes a passable affair even in the digital world.

Many more Indian films have been released online today. Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force is now available for rent, while Game Changer has also been released in Hindi on Zee5. Thandel and Dupahiya are some other interesting options. With so many options, it will be difficult for Fateh to grab eyeballs.

More about Fateh

Sonu Sood has made his directorial debut with Fateh. It also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz, Ravi Kishan, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, among others. The action thriller is produced by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios and co-produced by Ajay Dhama.

The movie revolves around a former special ops officer living a peaceful life in a village in Punjab. Things turn upside down when a local girl falls prey to a cybercrime syndicate and goes missing. He joins hands with an ethical hacker, played by Jacqueline Fernandez, and together, they bust the culprits.

