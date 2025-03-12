This long weekend calls for a binge-fest, and we’ve got a packed lineup of movies and series for you. From homegrown hits to international gems, there’s plenty to dive into. Leading the pack is Jio Hotstar with three titles, followed by Netflix with two. Prime Video, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and others each have a fresh pick to offer.

Prime Video

Be Happy – Hindi

Release Date: March 14

Directed by Remo D’Souza and starring Abhishek Bachchan, Inayat Verma, and Nora Fatehi, Be Happy tells the story of a father helping his young daughter achieve her dreams.

Jio Hotstar

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Episode 1 – English

Release Date: March 09

Created by Danny McBride and starring Danny McBride, Adam DeVine, Edi Patterson, Tony Cavalero, and others, the series follows a dysfunctional televangelist family.

Ponman – Malayalam

Release Date: March 14

Directed by Jotish Shankar, Ponman is a dark comedy based on the novel Naalanchu Cheruppakar by G.R. Indugopan. Starring Basil Joseph and Sajin Gopu, the film follows a gold salesman who lends gold ornaments for weddings under an agreement—the bride’s family repays the cost after the wedding using the money they receive as gifts. However, in this case, the family only manages to collect a partial amount, leaving the protagonist with no choice but to retrieve the gold to cover the remaining balance.

Moana 2 – English (animated)

Release Date: March 14

Taking place three years after the events of the first film, Moana and Maui, along with a wayfinding crew, set out on a voyage to the lost island of Motufetu to break a curse.

Netflix

The Electric State – English

Release Date: March 14

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, this science fiction adventure comedy stars Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt. It is an adaptation of the graphic novel The Electric State, which shares the same name as the movie. Set in a post-apocalyptic world where robots and humans are segregated, the story follows a sister searching for her brother with the help of two robots and a smuggler.

Adolescence – English

Release Date: March 13

This British crime drama miniseries follows the story of a schoolboy who is arrested for his classmate’s murder.

Apple TV Plus

Dope Thief season 1 episodes 1&2 – English

Release Date: March 14

Two conmen posing as law enforcement agents make a living by stealing money from drug dealers. However, during one such operation, they find themselves entangled in something far bigger than just street-level dealers.

Sony LIV

Agent – Telugu

Release Date: March 14

Directed by Surender Reddy and starring Mammootty and Akhil Akkineni, this spy action thriller follows RAW agents on a mission to stop a terrorist threat.

Zee5

Vanvaas – Hind

Release Date: March 14

Vanvaas, directed by Anil Sharma, stars Nana Patekar in the lead role. The story follows an old man who is abandoned by his family. To erase his existence, they tell everyone he has died and even create a fake death certificate.

Lions gate play

Dirty Angels – English

Release Date: March 15

Dirty Angels, an action thriller directed by Martin Campbell, stars Eva Green, Rona-Lee Shimon, Maria Bakalova, Jojo T. Gibbs, and Ruby Rose. The film follows a high-stakes rescue operation set in the Middle East.

