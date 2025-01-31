Moana 2 has lived up to the hype and crossed the one billion mark worldwide, but it is still not the end for it. The Disney sequel has surpassed the Harry Potter movie and Alice in Wonderland to enter the top 50 highest-grossing films of all time list. The sequel is set three years after the events of the first film as Dwayne Johnson and Auliʻi Cravalho return to reprise their roles. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Alice in Wonderland is a dark fantasy adventure film by Tim Burton featuring Mia Wasikowska in the title role, with Johnny Depp, Anne Hathaway, Matt Lucas, Helena Bonham Carter, and Crispin Glover. The voice role features Alan Rickman, Stephen Fry, Michael Sheen, and Timothy Spall. The movie earned $334.19 million in the United States and $1.025 billion worldwide. It has now been pushed to #53 in the all-time top 50 highest-grossers list.

Moana 2 collected a strong $5.8 million on the 9th weekend overseas. The film dropped 26.8% from last weekend despite the competition. It has reached $576.7 million at the $450.85 million US cume and a $1.027 billion worldwide cume. It has surpassed Alice in Wonderland, Zootopia, and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone to enter the top 50 highest-grossing films of all time list.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer Stone is the first film in the Harry Potter franchise, released in 2001. It collected $1.026 billion at the worldwide box office. The fantasy film has now been surpassed by Moana 2, with its $1.027 billion worldwide gross. It is at #50 on the list. The Disney sequel is behind Finding Dory’s $1.029 billion and Despicable Me 3’s $1.03 billion worldwide haul.

Moana 2 is now available online and also running in theatres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Kraven The Hunter Worldwide Box Office: Sony-Marvel’s Costliest Film Set To Wrap Up As The Lowest-Grossing In The Franchise!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News