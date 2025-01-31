Sony Marvel’s Kraven the Hunter, featuring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, failed to impress the audience and is set to witness an abysmal end of its theatrical run. It will end its run even below the box office dud, Madame Web. This movie suffered from multiple delays, which is another reason for its failure at the box office. Scroll below for the deets.

Last year, three films from Sony’s Spider-Man Universe were released, and Venom: The Last Dance was only a box office success. Other films released were Madame Web and this Aaron Taylor-Johnson starrer. It scored a much lower debut in the United States than Dakota Johnson’s Marvel movie. Madame Web-collected $15.3 million, while Kraven earned only $11 million from 3,211 theatres in its opening weekend and, as predicted, did not rebound over the rest of the course of its theatrical run.

Kraven the Hunter was released in December 2024 when movies like Moana 2, Wicked, and Gladiator II were already playing; thus, the superhero flick had a tough time. In the same month, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Mufasa: The Lion King were also released, making things more challenging for Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s movie. According to Collider’s report, it is the costliest Sony Marvel movie with a budget around Spider-Man. However, it is now predicted to finish its theatrical run as the lowest-grossing movie in the franchise by a significant margin.

Based on Box Office Mojo’s data, the movie has collected $24.87 million in the United States and 36.65 million overseas so far. Kraven the Hunter has surpassed the $60 million mark, as its global cume stands at $61.5 million. It will likely end its theatrical run below the $100 million mark worldwide. Even Madame Web passed the $100 million milestone and collected a little more. The Marvel flick earned $100.49 million during its global run.

The report further mentioned that the Venom franchise’s success helped Sony recuperate its losses from the other movies, including Morbius, Madame Web, and Kraven the Hunter. Tom Hardy’s Venom franchise collected over $41.8 billion from the three movies, and each film needed around $200 million to break even. Hence, the studio earned over $1 billion as pure profit.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Russell Crowe, Ariana DeBose, Alessandro Nivola, and Christopher Abbott featuring Kraven the Hunter was released on December 13.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

