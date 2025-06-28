If you’ve ever shouted at your TV while watching Game of Thrones, odds are Jack Gleeson’s Joffrey Baratheon had something to do with it. The teenage tyrant was a walking rage trigger. So cruel. So entitled. So punchable. And yet, watching his audition tape now feels like whiplash. Because this monster was pure performance.

The viral clip from Gleeson’s Game of Thrones audition shows something wild: just how fast he slips into Joffrey mode. One second he’s relaxed and unassuming, the next he’s icy, postured, and every bit the boy king you love to hate. The voice, the eyes, the stillness, it all snaps into place like a switch was flipped.

That range is exactly why fans are begging for his full-time return. Sure, he’s done indie theater and the occasional appearance, but nothing on the scale of Westeros. And that’s what stings. Gleeson became TOO good at being bad, and it might’ve chased him away.

Even George R.R. Martin Couldn’t Hate Joffrey, Thanks to Jack Gleeson’s Genius

Even George R.R. Martin, the creator of the Game of Thrones universe, agrees Gleeson’s performance was next level. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Martin said:

“I think Jack was sensational… he played this loathsome character and somehow made him more loathsome. He created someone that everybody hates, and loves to hate, and that’s a considerable feat of acting.”

Martin didn’t stop there. He called Gleeson “fiercely intelligent,” “perceptive,” and admitted to feeling “guilty” that the young actor took a step back after the show. In Martin’s words, Gleeson has quite the gift and could have a major career as an actor. And he’s right.

What Gleeson did with Joffrey, folks, was historic. There are plenty of on-screen villains, but very few that draw universal hatred from fans while also making you obsessed with their every move. Gleeson found the razor-thin line between detestable and compelling, and danced across it with ease.

So, if you’ve ever questioned whether Game of Thrones was worth it, just remember: we got Jack Gleeson as Joffrey out of it. And judging by that audition tape, the man’s only warming up.

