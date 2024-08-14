This historical hypothesis explores the young, ruthless king’s mentality in great detail and reveals a novel plot device that might have elevated him to the position of supreme ruler over all of Westeros. Prepare to see Game of Throne’s Joffrey in a whole new light—one where he’s not just feared, but victorious.

Who was the Game of Thrones’s Joffrey Baratheon?

You did think you knew the story of Game of Thrones, didn’t you? All that jazz about the golden boy, the successor to the Iron Throne? We’re going to spill the tea on the actual Joffrey Baratheon, so fasten your seatbelts.

It turns out that the child they proclaimed King was, in reality, a royal forger who was the offspring of a gravely flawed family tree. Yes, folks, we are discussing incest. Contrary to popular belief, Joffrey was not the son of Queen Cersei Lannister and King Robert Baratheon. Nope, Jaime Lannister, Cersei’s twin brother, is his true father. What a turn of events!

This intrigue about the royal family is like something out of a soap show. And things don’t stop there. Joffrey was a pathological liar. He was the kind of spoiled, haughty, and blatantly cruel child who would abuse animals for amusement. Think about that person with the sword and crown. It sounds scary.

His rule was ruthless and brief at the same time. The rash choice made by Joffrey to put the beloved Ned Stark to death resulted in a full-fledged civil war. Five kingdoms are vying for control of the Iron Throne and everything is happening as a result of this one strange child.

There you have it, then. Joffrey Baratheon, a young king who wasn’t really a king. He’s become one of the most despised villains in TV history thanks to his extremely nasty persona. And in a show with zombies and dragons, that’s saying something.

How The Incorrigible Joffrey Baratheon Would Have Survived Game of Thrones If He Did One Different Thing

Is this really true? It turns out that this little monster could have survived and continued to rule Westeros with only one small alteration.

Do you recall how everyone applauded when that little sociopath passed away at his wedding? Yes, that includes us as well. And here’s the thing: according to a fan hypothesis, Joffrey might still be alive if his grandfather Tywin Lannister had chosen a different course of action.

Here’s the thing: Tywin ought to have married Tommen, Joffrey’s younger brother, to Sansa Stark rather than Joffrey. Why? Since it would have made it more difficult for Joffrey’s adversaries to eliminate him.

The poisoning scheme would not have been successful if people like Littlefinger, who desired Sansa for himself, had not been involved. And it would have made the Tyrells even more cautious in a game they were already playing at great risk.

There you have it, then. A minor alteration in the overall plan of Westeros might have resulted in a scenario where Joffrey survived. And it’s a horrifying idea.

Fan Theories: Why didn’t Tywin have Sansa marry Tommen instead of Tyrion?

Alright, so Tywin Lannister was, as we all know, essentially the Thanos of Westeros—shrewd, merciless, and constantly one step ahead. However, did he make a grave mistake by wedlocking Sansa to Tyrion rather than Tommen? Let’s dissect it.

According to one theory, Tywin was genuinely engaged in a game of 3D chess here. It was like sending a lamb to the slaughterhouse to send the gentle and naive Tommen to the savage North. The Northern Lords might have walked all over him with Sansa at their side.

However, Tyrion, the underappreciated dwarf, might have been the ideal wildcard. He might have been able to hold his own against the Northern lords since he was tough, intelligent, and had something to prove. Furthermore, it’s not like Tywin was going to cry over the spilled dwarf if things went wrong. It also removed that obnoxious tiny man from his hair.

The shocking thing is that Tywin required a spare. Though you never knew when a wedding pie might appear, Joffrey was the heir. Thus, Tommen needed to be nearby in case the golden boy needed anything.

So, was Tywin exceptionally fortunate or a genius? We may never find out. But this guy was definitely constantly planning ten steps ahead of time.

